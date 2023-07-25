The Buffalo Bills added to their running back room Tuesday, signing Darrynton Evans in the wake of a season-ending jet ski indecent to Nyheim Hines, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed.

Hines, 26, sustained the knee injury when he was struck by a jet ski and will at some point require surgery, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Hines was entering his first full season with the Bills after being acquired by them from the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL's trade deadline.

Evans, 25, spent the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears, rushing for 64 yards on 14 attempts in six games.

The former Appalachian St. Mountaineer was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 93rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A native of Oak Hill, Fla., Evans played two seasons for the Titans (2020-21), appearing in six games and rushing for 61 yards on 16 carries.