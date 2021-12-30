The Buffalo Bills could make one more addition to their already potent offence ahead of the playoffs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is bringing in veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills for a workout and there is optimism that he will be signed once COVID-19 protocols are passed.

More help could be on the way to Buffalo for the playoffs: Former Texans and Dolphins WR Kenny Stills is visiting the Bills, per source. Stills needs to pass through protocols, but optimism the deal gets done. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2020

Stills, 28, was released by the Houston Texans in November. In 10 games this season, he caught 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

In his eighth season out of Oklahoma, Stills's most productive offensively came in 2017 as a member of the Miami Dolphins - the Bills' Week 17 opponents - when he hauled in 58 receptions for 847 yards with six TDs.

For his career, Stills has recorded 310 receptions for 4,843 yards and 37 TDs in 117 games with the New Orleans Saints, Dolphins and Texans.

The move comes with the status of Cole Beasley unknown heading into Sunday's game. Beasley, needing 33 yards for his first 1,000-yards receiving season, exited Monday night's 38-9 win over the New England Patriots early with a lower-leg injury.

The Bills (12-3) can lock up second seed in the AFC with a win or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cleveland Browns.