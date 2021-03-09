Mitch Morse is staying with the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the team and the centre have restructured his contract in a move that will save the team $2 million.

A couple of players reworked their deals to stick for 2021:

— #Bills C Mitch Morse cut his salary by nearly $2M to stay in Buffalo, source said.

— #Packers WR Devin Funchess took a roughly $750K paycut to stick in Green Bay after opting out last year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Morse, 29, was a candidate to be released by the team in a cost-cutting measure. The move will bring Morse's cap hit down to just over $8 million.

A native of Austin, Morse heads into his third season with the Bills. Morse has started 30 of 32 regular-season games over his two seasons with the team.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Mizzou, Morse spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.