Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes "seems to be on track" after off-season surgeries to his wrist and groin, according to a report from the Buffalo News.

“Everything seems to be on track, going along well with my rehab," Hughes said, via the Buffalo News. "I’m still able to go to the facility four times a week, so I’m just moving along quite well. I’ve been talking with my trainers and what they’ve been telling the guys here in Houston is that I’m on schedule.”

Hughes had surgeries on his wrist and groin after the season.

The 31-year-old started all 16 games for the Bills last season, finishing with 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks.