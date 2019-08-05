Report: Bills OT Waddle likely out for season

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle will likely miss the 2019 NFL season after tearing a quadriceps muscle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is believed that the injury will keep Waddle out for four to five months, per Schefter.

Waddle, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Bills in free agency. Prior to signing with Buffalo, Waddle spent time with the Patriots (2015-18).

The seven-year veteran has also played for the Detroit Lions in his career, whom he signed with as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Waddle has played in 61 games over his career.