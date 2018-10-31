It appears Jimmy Butler is taking the next step in his attempt to force a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Butler has decided to sit out against the Utah Jazz Wednesday night and could leave the team for an extended period of time.

Charania reports Butler informed Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau of his decision, though the team listed the All-Star as out due to "general soreness and precautionary rest.”

Butler started contemplating not playing tonight on Tuesday, and the final decision was made Wednesday morning, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Timberwolves termed it "general soreness and precautionary rest,” but Butler informed Tom Thibodeau of his decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports, however, that while Butler will miss Wednesday's game, it was team suggested he sit for rest purposes. Wojnarowski adds Butler is expected to join the team for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Sources: The Timberwolves suggested that Jimmy Butler rest vs. Utah tonight and there’s an expectation that he will join the team on flight to Bay Area to play Golden State on Friday. Teams talking to Minnesota about trades say that the asking price remains steep. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2018

Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves prior to training camp but remains with the team. A trade to the Miami appeared to be in the works before Heat president Pat Riley "pulled the plug" on talks between the two teams.

A report last week indicated that Houston Rockets offered four first-round picks for Butler and Wojnarowski said Wednesday that "Teams talking to Minnesota about trades say that the asking price remains steep."

In six games this season, Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star and currently leads the league in steals per game this season with three.