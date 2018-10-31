1h ago
Report: Butler pushing for trade, will sit out tonight
TSN.ca Staff
Was Butler’s outburst coordinated?
It appears Jimmy Butler is taking the next step in his attempt to force a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Butler has decided to sit out against the Utah Jazz Wednesday night and could leave the team for an extended period of time.
Charania reports Butler informed Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau of his decision, though the team listed the All-Star as out due to "general soreness and precautionary rest.”
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports, however, that while Butler will miss Wednesday's game, it was team suggested he sit for rest purposes. Wojnarowski adds Butler is expected to join the team for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves prior to training camp but remains with the team. A trade to the Miami appeared to be in the works before Heat president Pat Riley "pulled the plug" on talks between the two teams.
A report last week indicated that Houston Rockets offered four first-round picks for Butler and Wojnarowski said Wednesday that "Teams talking to Minnesota about trades say that the asking price remains steep."
In six games this season, Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star and currently leads the league in steals per game this season with three.