Jimmy Butler has returned to Minnesota and reiterated his desire to be traded in a meeting with head coach Tom Thibodeau according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Jimmy Butler has returned to Minnesota, and in a meeting with Tom Thibodeau on Monday, reiterated his desire to be traded, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 9, 2018

Butler had been away from the team while the Wolves were on the West Coast, and was still not in town when they returned last week. As trade talks have slowed, there is still no change in his desire to move. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 9, 2018

Over the weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the T-Wolves almost had a deal with the Miami Heat for Butler but talks broke down after Minnesota pushed for more.

While talks can always start up again, Minnesota is believed to have few other options for a potential deal as teams have backed away because of a high asking price and a belief a trade would get done with Miami, adds Wojnarowski.

Thibodeau said over the weekend the team is doing its best to ignore the drama.

"Focus on the people that are here and get ready to play. That's it," he said. "We've got a long season, and if you look you can get distracted very easily, so focus is very important. This team has been through a lot in the last year. I think they're ready to handle whatever is thrown our way."

Butler arrived in Minnesota in a 2017 draft day trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the the No. 7 pick that turned out to be forward Lauri Markkanen. The T-Wolves also received a first-round pick in the deal, which became centre Justin Patton.

In 59 games for the Timberwolves last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points per game on 47.4 per cent shooting. Butler's arrival helped guide the T-Wolves to a 47-35 season, which was their highest win total since 2003-04. They were bounced by the Houston Rockets in five games in the first round.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, the four-time All-Star spent six seasons with the Bulls. The 29-year-old was selected No. 30 overall in the 2011 draft by Chicago.