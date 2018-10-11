One day after Jimmy Butler's outburst at Minnesota Timberwolves practice, where he reportedly challenged coaches, management, and teammates, Butler called a players-only meeting to tell his teammates he was prepared to compete with them this season, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Butler aired his feeling toward his situation - he asked the team to trade him three weeks ago - and management, while also expressing to players he would play with them, as signs point toward him staying with the Timberwolves into the regular season.

The meeting came just one day after Butler told teammates they couldn't win without him.

"All my emotion came out at one time," Butler said in an interview with ESPN after Wednesday's practice. "Was it the right way to do it? No. But I can't control that when I'm out there competing. That's my love of the game. That's raw me. Me at my finest, me at my purest. That's what you're going to get inside the lines."

The four-time NBA All-Star said he warned coach Tom Thibodeau before practice that he would let his emotions out if he played, and that's apparently what happened.

"I haven't played basketball in so long," Butler said during the interview. "And I'm so passionate and I love the game and I don't do it for any other reason except for to compete and go up against the best to try to prove that I can hang."

This saga started in mid-September, when it became known that Butler told Thibodeau that he wanted a trade. Thibodeau has said the team will try to make Butler happy, but has cautioned throughout the process that Minnesota will only do a deal that it deems is good for Minnesota.

"We're always going to do what's best for the team," Thibodeau said. "That's the important thing for everyone to understand, and if that means he's here, then he'll be here."

Thibodeau lauded Butler's fire after practice Wednesday.