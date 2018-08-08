Free agent centre Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a deal with New Orleans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2018

Wojnarowski notes that the deal includes a partial guarantee for this season and a team option for the following year.

Okafor averaged 6.3 points per game last season split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Since averaging north of 17 points per game in his rookie season, the No. 3 overall pick has seen his scoring average dip dramatically in each of the last two seasons. He was shipped from the Sixers to the Nets along with Canadian guard Nik Stauskas in exchange for forward Trevor Booker last season.

Despite working out for several teams in Las Vegas during the summer, multiple reports indicated that Okafor was drawing interest from teams in China should he not return to the NBA.

Now that he has, Okafor will look to get back to his form from 2015-16 when he averaged 17.5 points per game and seven rebounds.