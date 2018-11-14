Gary Cahill is being "rewarded" with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Guardian's Dominic Fifield reports that Chelsea will allow its captain to leave on loan in January to seek first-team football as a thank you for his years of service.

Cahill, 32, has been with the Blues since January of 2012 when the former England centre-back signed from Bolton.

Cahill has won six trophies over his years at the club, including two Premier League titles, a Europa League crown and the 2012 Champions League title.

Capped 61 times by England, Cahill has found playing time limited on Maurizio Sarri's side with Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

Former managers Claudio Ranieri, newly installed at Fulham, and Manchester United's Jose Mourinho could be interested in Cahill's services.