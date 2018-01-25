The Milwaukee Brewers continue to make big moves to improving their roster. Shortly after acquiring outfielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports, free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain has signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the club.

Cain had spent the last seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals and in 2017 hit .300/.440/.803 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

The Royals attempted to retain one of the faces of their franchise with a one-year, $17.4 million qualifying offer, but Cain turned it down.

The 31-year-old was drafted by the Brewers in the 17th round of the 2004 MLB Draft and played 43 games with the team in 2010 before being traded to the Royals as part of a deal for Zack Greinke.

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, Cain's deal includes performance bonuses that will pay him $300,000 for each All-Star team he makes and $500,000 for winning an MVP award.