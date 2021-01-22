Fikayo Tomori looks set for Serie A.

The BBC's Alex Howell reports that the Calgary-born Chelsea defender is in the midst of a medical ahead of a loan move to Milan.

The Rossoneri have the option to make the deal permanent for £25 million and additional add-on payments.

A product of the Chelsea academy, Tomori has found his playing time limited this season, making just four appearances across all competitions and just one in the Premier League with the arrival of veteran defender Thiago Silva forcing him to the bench.

The 23-year-old signed a new five-year deal with the club in late 2019.

Internationally, Tomori had represented Canada at the U-20 level, but switched allegiances to England, having lived there for most of his life, and received his first senior cap in 2019.