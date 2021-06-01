Fikayo Tomori's stay in Serie A looks to be a permanent one.

BBC Sport's Alex Howell reports Milan is nearing a deal with Chelsea to turn the Calgary-born England defender's loan into a permanent deal.

Tomori, 23, joined the Rossoneri on loan in January after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. He made 17 league appearances for the Serie A runners-up, scoring one goal. Prior to the loan move, Tomori had only made four appearances across all competitions for the Blues last season.

Tomori is a product of the Chelsea academy, having signed for the club in 2005. He made his senior debut in 2016. He has only made 27 appearances for Chelsea since then, having gone out on loan at Brighton, Hull and Derby County.

Internationally, Tomori represented Canada at the U20 level, but reclassified for England in 2016 and received his first senior cap with the Three Lions in 2019.