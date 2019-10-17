Calgary Stampeders star defensive back Tre Roberson has been ruled out of his team's game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday with a concussion, according to a report from Postmedia's Danny Austin.

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson ruled Roberson out for Saturday's game after practice Thursday, per Austin.

Roberson is second in the CFL with seven interceptions this season, and also has 40 tackles in 15 games for Calgary this year.