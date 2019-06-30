'As of right now we just don't know': Mitchell to have MRI on Tuesday

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell will have an MRI Tuesday and said his injury wasn't to his shoulder but rather his pectoral injury.

Bo Levi Mitchell will go for an MRI on Tuesday — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) June 30, 2019

Mitchell says he believes the injury was to his pectoral muscle, not his shoulder https://t.co/SZgbXMwx0N — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) June 30, 2019

Mitchell suffered an injury and was replaced by Nick Arbuckle in the fourth quarter of the team's win over the BC Lions Saturday. Mitchell appeared to be in serious discomfort late in the fourth quarter and could not throw the ball without pain.

TSN's Jermain Franklin reported Mitchell was not tended to on the sideline but used his left arm to congratulate teammates after the win.

The injury was originally believed to be to Mitchell's throwing shoulder.

Mitchell was 23 for 34 for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception when he left the game.