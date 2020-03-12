Like the rest of the sports world, Major League Baseball is in limbo as the COVID-19 situation worsens worldwide.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the season-openers of several teams could be in jeopardy.

The state of California -- home to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants -- recommended a statewide limit on large gatherings of 250 people or more through at least the remainder of March, putting the home openers of the Dodgers, A's and Padres up in the air.

The Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesday that they were working on “alternative plans for our games that were scheduled for the end of March at T-Mobile Park in Seattle” following a similar announcement by Washington state's governor Jay Inslee. The San Francisco Giants also announced an exhibition game at Oracle Park against the Oakland Athletics scheduled for March 24 would be cancelled.

Passan reports that MLB has urged teams for nearly two weeks to "firm up contingency plans in case government officials implement large-gathering bans or attempt to cancel sporting events." Passan adds that as of Wednesday, MLB remains hopeful to continue playing spring training games and start the regular season on March 26, though the league could face pressure to limit fan access to games or consider pushing back Opening Day after the NBA postponed their season late Wednesday.

"Three high-ranking team officials said Wednesday that they hoped MLB could settle on a plan within days so teams can inform players and staff about how to proceed," Passan wrote.