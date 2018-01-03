Anthony Calvillo will not be part of Mike Sherman's coaching staff with the Montreal Alouettes, as the former quarterback great plans to take a year off from coaching, according to a report from Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.

Zurkowsky reports Calvillo's plan could change if an opportunity with a USports team comes up, but the 45-year-old is mentally exhausted after three seasons as an offensive coach with the Als.

Zurkowsky added that Calvillo wants to return to coaching in the future.

After a terrific playing career with the Alouettes, Calvillo joined the team's coaching staff in 2015. He spent time as the team's receivers coach, quarterback coach, and offensive coordinator.

The Als announced their coordinators Wednesday, with Khari Jones named offensive coordinator, Khalil Carter defensive coordinator, Mickey Donovan special teams coordinator, and Rich Stubler special advisor to the defensive coordinator.