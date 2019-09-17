Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was not at practice Tuesday and the news doesn't sound good.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Newton aggravated a foot injury and his status is "up in the sir" for Sunday's game.

#Panthers QB Cam Newton’s status for Sunday is up in the air after he aggravated a foot injury, per @RapSheet and me. He’s rehabbing while teammates practice. Ron Rivera talks later. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2019

Marty Hurney says Cam Newton re-aggravated his same left foot on which he had a mid-foot sprain in the preseason. Team knee after the game he re-aggravated. No timeline. “We will see how it goes.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 17, 2019

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney confirmed to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that Newton re-aggravated the same left foot on which he had a mid-foot sprain in the pre-season. Hurney added there is no timeline for the injury, telling Rodrigue "we will see how it goes." Hurney added that Newton informed the club of the injury after last Thursday's game.

Head coach Ron Rivera is scheduled to address the media later on in the day.

Newton struggled in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going 26-of-51 for 333 yards and zero touchdowns. Newton did not throw an interception but did lose a fumble as Carolina went on to fall 20-14.

Newton didn't throw for a touchdown in the season-opener, either, going 25-of-38 for 239 yards and an interception.

The Panthers will take on the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 3.