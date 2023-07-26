Canadian Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has been cleared to participate in training camp after missing his rookie due to a form of leukemia.

The 22-year-old Brampton, Ont. native was on the field for the second phase of the Houston Texans' voluntary workout program in late April.

“Yeah, John is doing fine,” said Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Metchie in April. “We’ll see John get involved with our off-season program. And with John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont.

He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.