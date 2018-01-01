According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is expected to announce his retirement.

Cardinals’ HC Bruce Arians is expected to retire from coaching, per league sources. Leaving the game on his terms. Another HC vacancy expected. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

The the two-time AP Coach of the Year recorded a 48-30-1 record during his five seasons in Arizona, including back-to-back playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015. But the team went 8-8-0 this season and missed the post-season.

Proir to joining the Cardinals Arians had been an offensive co-ordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.

There had been speculation that Arians was weighing this decision before Sunday's finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

If Arians does retire it would create another NFL head coach vacancy, after a string of coaches have been fired at the end of the regular season.

The 65-year-old has dealt with numerous medical issues during his tenure in Arizona.

More to come.