2h ago
Report: Cardinals CB Peterson requests trade
TSN.ca Staff
All-Pro CB Peterson asks for trade from Cardinals
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has requested to be traded by the October 30 deadline, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter added Peterson feels the situation with the 1-6 Cardinals is deteriorating and he continues to reaffirm he desperately wants out.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, are insisting they will not trade the All Pro cornerback.
In seven games this season, the 28-year-old Peterson has 35 tackles and two interceptions. He's made the Pro Bowl in all seven of his full seasons with the Cardinals and three times been named an All-Pro.