Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has requested to be traded by the October 30 deadline, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cardinals’ All Pro CB Patrick Peterson has asked Arizona to deal him by the Oct. 30 trade deadline, per league sources. Peterson feels as if the situation is deteriorating and continues to reaffirm to others that he “desperately” wants out, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Schefter added Peterson feels the situation with the 1-6 Cardinals is deteriorating and he continues to reaffirm he desperately wants out.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are insisting they will not trade the All Pro cornerback.

Cardinals continue to insist they’re not trading him - and Peterson continues to request a trade. https://t.co/zioVWT865D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

In seven games this season, the 28-year-old Peterson has 35 tackles and two interceptions. He's made the Pro Bowl in all seven of his full seasons with the Cardinals and three times been named an All-Pro.