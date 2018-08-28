The "interim" tag is going away from Mike Shildt.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the resurgent St. Louis Cardinals will make Shildt their manager, stripping away the "interim" title he's had since replacing the fired Mike Matheny on July 14.

The #Stlcards will announce that Mike Shildt is now their manager, stripping away the interim title — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 28, 2018

Since taking over the club, the Cardinals are 26-12 and have shot up the National League standings and are now in a playoff spot. The Cards (73-58) are in the first wild-card spot with a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers and sit a game-and-a-half ahead of the Colorado Rockies. They trail the Chicago Cubs by 4.5 games in the NL Central race.

A native of Charlotte, Shildt, 50, joined Matheny's major-league staff as bench coach last season after nearly a decade in the team's system, beginning in 2009 when he was named manager of the team's Rookie Appalachian League affiliate, the Johnson City Cardinals.

The Cardinals continue a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.