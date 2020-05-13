Two drivers appear to be front-runners to fill Vettel's Ferrari seat

Ferrari has found Sebastian Vettel's replacement.

A day after the four-time Formula One champion announced he will be departing the team after six seasons, Ferrari is expected to announce the arrival of Carlos Sainz, reports the BBC's Andrew Benson.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is in his second season at McLaren. In a corresponding move, Australian Daniel Ricciardo is expected to replace Sainz at McLaren, joining from Renault.

Benson notes that no deals have been finalized, but both moves are expected to be completed by week's end.

Sainz, 25, is a veteran of 102 F1 races over five seasons with STR, Renault and McLaren. He finished sixth in the 2019 drivers' championship with his sole podium finish - the first of his career - coming at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Ricciardo is in his 10th F1 season and second at Renault. A veteran of 171 races with STR, Red Bull and Renault, Ricciardo has twice finished third in the drivers' championship (2014 and 2016) and posted eight victories, including a win at the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix.

Sainz will become the third Spaniard to drive for Ferrari and first since the departure of Fernando Alonso in 2014.

The Madrid native is the son of famed rally driver, Carlos Sainz Sr.

The 32-year-old Vettel announced his impending departure on Tuesday when he and Ferrari couldn't come to terms on a new deal.

Monaco's Charles Leclerc is Ferrari's other driver.