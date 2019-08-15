Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has been participating in informal workouts and scrimmages with Brooklyn Nets players in Los Angeles recently according to SNY.

SNY reports it is not yet known if Anthony and his representatives have talked to Nets officials about a potential signing. The club's level of interest -- if any -- is also unknown.

Nets guard Caris LeVert said on ESPN earlier in the month that new Net Kyrie Irving organized workouts in LA.

If they were hypothetically interested in signing the 10-time All-Star, the Nets would need to waive somebody as they already have 15 players under guaranteed contracts.

Anthony said last week on First Take that his reps have been in touch with several teams about a potential deal for the coming season, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Multiple reports indicated the New York Knicks may have had interest in a reunion with their former superstar if they had a 'win-now' roster filled with superstars, which didn't come to fruition despite sky-high hopes heading into free agency. Anthony last played with the Knicks during the 2016-17 season before a trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony played 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season before parting ways with the club. He averaged 13.4 points per game on 40.5 per cent shooting.

The 35-year-old is a career 24.0 points per game scorer.