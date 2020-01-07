With negotiations ongoing, it appears the Carolina Hurricanes are getting antsy for an answer from Justin Williams.

Williams kept the door open for a return prior to the season, and according to Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer, the Hurricanes are pushing for a resolution within the next 24 hours.

Minor Justin Williams update, per several sources: Negotiations continuing, Hurricanes pushing for resolution in next 24 hours. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) January 7, 2020

The 38-year-old announced ahead of training camp that he would "step away" from hockey, but he did not announce his retirement.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last month that Williams was “ramping up his skating,” and had been in touch with the Carolina Hurricanes regarding a potential return.

"He could return. It’s not 100 per cent decided at all, but he’s been ramping up his skating, skating by himself the last three to four weeks," LeBrun said on Insider Trading on Dec. 17. "And there has been talk back and forth between his camp and the Carolina Hurricanes. That certainly would be the team of choice, the frontrunner for Justin Williams if he decides to come back. However, the Hurricanes are tight against the cap. Remember, they had the Patrick Marleau buyout and they signed Jake Gardiner in camp. They can’t sign him to that big of a deal.

"It will be interesting to me because I believe that his camp would also be willing to hear from other teams. Again, the priority is Carolina, but there could be other teams that reach out and make this interesting."

According to CapFriendly, the Hurricanes currently have $1.53 million in cap space.

Williams posted 23 goals and 53 points in 82 games last season, his highest offensive totals since the 2011-12 season. He did so while playing out the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract signed with the Hurricanes in 2017, returning to the team eight years after being traded to the Los Angeles Kings. He added four goals and seven points in 15 playoff games.

He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

A veteran of 1,242 NHL games, Williams is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Conn Smythe Trophy with the Kings in 2014. He has 312 goals and 785 points over his 18-year career.