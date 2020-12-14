MMQB: Are the Bills the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC?

The Carolina Panthers have been informed they must waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu because of an issue with his work visa, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Hajrullahu, 29, signed with the Panthers last week and was added to their practice squad.

The resident of Oakville, Ont., was cut in training camp by the Los Angeles Rams this year after spending last season with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The five-foot-11, 205-pound Hajrullahu, a former Western Mustangs star, hit 47-of-55 field goals (85.5 per cent) while posting a 43.1-yard punting average last season. He helped Hamilton post a league-best 15-3 record and establish a single-season club record for regular-season victories.

In 2017, Hajrullahu's 32-yard field goal with 53 seconds left gave Toronto a 27-24 victory over Calgary in the Grey Cup.

Hamilton released Hajrullahu early to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities. Over his CFL career, Hajrullahu has hit 239-of-287 field goals (83.3 per cent) while sporting a 44.1-yard punting average.