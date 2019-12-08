The Carolina Panthers are open to trading quarterback Cam Newton if they can get a large return for the three-time Pro Bowler and former MVP, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added the Panthers haven't ruled out keeping Newton, who is owed $18.6 million next season, but the expectation is they will at least attempt to trade him as they look to remake their franchise.

Kyle Allen, who has started in place of an injured Newton this season, has shown potential and Rapoport reported the Panthers graded rookie Will Grier higher than a third-rounder, where they drafted him this season.

Newton will undergo surgery on his Lisfranc injury to his foot this week, and expects to be fully healthy by March.

Newton has been with the Panthers his entire career after the team drafted him first overall in 2011. The 30-year-old played in all but five games in his career before this year, and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2016.