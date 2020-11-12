1h ago
Report: McCaffrey may only miss one week
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play next week following a second opinion on his shoulder, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
McCaffrey will miss this week but, per Rapoport, there is hope that it's just a one-week absence and he will play against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
McCaffrey injured his shoulder in the Panthers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
The 22-year-old has appeared in just three games this season, recording 225 yards and five touchdowns on 59 rushes.