Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play next week following a second opinion on his shoulder, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Following a second opinion on his injured shoulder, #Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play next week, sources say. He’s out this week and will be monitored closely. But there is hope that it’s just a one week absence and he can play vs the #Lions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2020

McCaffrey will miss this week but, per Rapoport, there is hope that it's just a one-week absence and he will play against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

McCaffrey injured his shoulder in the Panthers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The 22-year-old has appeared in just three games this season, recording 225 yards and five touchdowns on 59 rushes.