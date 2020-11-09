Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could miss time with a shoulder injury suffered Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, who returned after missing more than a month with an ankle injury, could miss more time with a shoulder injury suffered yesterday, source said. He’s having tests today, but his status this week is very much in doubt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

McCaffrey is having tests on Monday, but Rapoport adds his status for Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is "very much in doubt."

McCaffrey returned in Week 9 after missing more than a month with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 2. He was seen favouring his shoulder on the sideline in the dying minutes of Sunday's game, which turned out to be a 33-31 loss.

McCaffrey barely missed a beat in his return, scoring two touchdowns and tallying 151 scrimmage yards.

Carolina now sits tied for last in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons at 3-6.