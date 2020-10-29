Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve for Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

McCaffrey returned to practice Tuesday and the Panthers have not formally ruled him out, but it was a long shot all week for him to play and things remain that way as of Thursday morning.

He has been out for the last five games since sustaining a right ankle injury in Week 2.

Following their matchup with the Falcons to kick off Week 8, Carolina will be back in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.