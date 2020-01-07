The Carolina Panthers will hire Matt Rhule as head coach, according to multiple reports. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel was first to report the news.

The #Panthers are hiring #Baylor coach Matt Rhule, source says (as @PeteThamel reported). They are working out the deal as we speak. They did not want him to get on the plane to the #Giants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rhule and the Panthers are currently working on a deal and that the Panthers didn't want Rhule to get on a plane and interview with the New York Giants.

Rhule has coached Baylor University the past three years. The team finished seventh in the College Football Playoff rankings this past season before losing to fifth-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Rhule was voted the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year by his peers this past season.

Prior to his time with Baylor, Rhule was head coach at Temple University. Rhule coached in the NFL with the Giants under Tom Coughlin for a season.