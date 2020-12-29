The Carolina Panthers plan to interview Baylor head coach Matt Rhule for their vacant head coaching position, according to a report from ESPN's David Newton.

The Panthers plan to interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule, 44, for their head coaching job, per source. Rhule's team is playing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Owner David Tepper said it would be a tough transition for a college coach, but... https://t.co/COCXYxBNL3 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 29, 2019

Rhule is in his third season coaching Baylor and will lead the Bears against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Baylor finished with an 11-2 regular season record and were No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Per Newton, Panthers owner David Tepper said it would be a tough transition for a college coach to coach in the NFL but he wouldn't rule it out.

The Panthers have already interviewed former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and would also like to talk to a number of NFL offensive coordinators, including Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots, per Newton's report.

Interim head coach Perry Fewell will also get an interview for the job, per Newton.

The Panthers have struggled this season with starting quarterback Cam Newton missing the majority of games due to injury. The team is 5-10 heading into their final game Sunday.