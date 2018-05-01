West Ham United striker Andy Carroll was sent home from training on Monday after a heated argument with manager David Moyes, the BBC's Simon Stone reports.

The dispute arose over Carroll's behaviour as he left the substitute's bench during Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.

To start the second half of the match, Moyes used all three of his substitutes, leaving Carroll unused. He decided not to sit on the bench for the rest of the match, something for which Moyes reprimanded the former England striker.

After an argument in full view of the rest of the team at training, the 29-year-old Carroll was kicked out.

It is uncertain whether or not more discipline will be forthcoming with the Hammers given the day off on Tuesday.

With three matches remaining this season, West Ham sits in 15th place in the table, just three points ahead of Southampton for the final relegation spot. Saints have a superior goal differential over West Ham by five.

West Ham travels to Leiceister on Saturday before returning to London Stadium for their final two matches against Manchester United on May 10 and Everton on May 13.