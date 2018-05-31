1h ago
Report: Casey meeting with Pistons
TSN.ca Staff
Dwane Casey is meeting with the Detroit Pistons today about the head coaching job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Pistons are looking for a new head coach after firing Stan Van Gundy at the end of the season as the team missed the playoffs.
Despite missing the playoffs, Detroit traded for Blake Griffin and have a strong tandem of him and centre Andre Drummond.
Casey was fired by the Toronto Raptors after failing to get past the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs for a third year in a row.