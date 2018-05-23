Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo will be suspended 80 games for using a PED in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Agreement, according to multiple reports.

Castillo has appeared in 33 games this season for the White Sox, his first season with the team.

The 31-year-old has also played with the Baltimore Orioles, Arizona Diamonbacks. Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs over his nine-year, MLB career.

Castillo signed with the White Sox has a free agent during the off season after 96 games with the Orioles in 2017.

His best season was 2015, when he hit 19 homers and drove in 57 RBIs with the Cubs, Mariners and Diamondbacks.