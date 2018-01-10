Starlin Castro's tenure with the Miami Marlins could be over before it even begins.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the middle infielder wants to be traded from the team that acquired him last month as part of the Giancarlo Stanton trade with the New York Yankees.

#Marlins’ Starlin Castro wants to be traded, sources tell The Athletic. Does not want to be part of another rebuilding process the way he was with the #Cubs. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2018

Rosenthal notes that the four-time All-Star doesn't wish to be part of another rebuilding project like he was with the Chicago Cubs.

Castro, 27, appeared in 112 games for the Yankees last season, batting .300 with 16 home runs and 63 runs batted in and an OPS of .792.

Castro has two years remaining on a seven-year extension signed with the Cubs in 2012. He's owed $10 million this season and $19 million in 2019. There is a $16 million club option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

In eight seasons with the Cubs and Yankees, Castro is a career .282 hitter with 99 home runs and 496 RBI and an OPS of .733.

On top of dealing Stanton, the Marlins also traded outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals. Catcher J.T. Realmuto and outfielder Christian Yelich have also reportedly expressed interest in being moved.