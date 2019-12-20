Catcher Martin Maldonado has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal to return to the Houston Astros according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand adds Maldonado had multiple offers, but took less money to re-sign with the Astros.

Maldonado was acquired by Houston at the trade deadline in each of the past two seasons, coming over from the Chicago Cubs last season and the Los Angeles Angels the year before.

In 105 games in 2019, Maldonado hit 12 home runs and drove in 27 runs.

He is a veteran of nine big league seasons, beginning in 2011 with the Milwaukee Brewers.