The Cleveland Cavaliers do not plan to fire head coach Tyronn Lue, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"We are not firing our head coach,” a Cavaliers source said, according to Wojnarowski.

Lue's vote of confidence came on the same night the Cavs lost by 32 points to the Houston Rockets. It was the team's 12th loss in their last 18 games.