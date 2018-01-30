2h ago
Report: Cavs' Love likely out 6-8 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is likely out six to eight weeks, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.
Love played just under five minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons to get X-rays on his left hand. According to Dave McMenamin, the X-ray revealed a non-displaced in the fifth metacarpal of his left hand. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday.
He did not attempt a shot, marking the first time since 2011 he hasn't attempted a shot in the first quarter, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Love dealt with a broken left hand in 2009 and a broken right hand in 2012 after injuring himself while working out at his condominium as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In 47 games so far this season, Love is averaging 18.2 points per game to go along with 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Blake Griffin was not in the lineup for the Pistons Tuesday night. Head coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters that he is not sure whether Griffin will suit up for Thursday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.