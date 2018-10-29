The news keeps getting worse for the winless Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the team is "preparing for the strong possibility" that forward Kevin Love will miss more than a month due to a right toe injury.

Breaking: Cavaliers are preparing for the strong possibility that Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right toe injury, league sources told @WindhorstESPN and @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/l3UHWkZfiV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2018

Love has missed the team's past two games due to the injury, which was previously believed to be foot soreness.

The 30-year-old leads the Cavaliers with an average of 34 minutes played this season and 19 points per game. He's also averaging 13.5 rebounds per game this season.

Cleveland fired head coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday after their 0-6 start, but losing Love won't make things any easier for interim head coach Larry Drew.

The Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.