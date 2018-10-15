Hayward's road to recovery shifts to a pursuit of a championship

The Cleveland Cavaliers and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed to a four-year extension worth $45 million according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Larry Nance has reached a four-year, $45 million extension with Cleveland, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 15, 2018

Nance played in a total of 66 games last season, averaging 8.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds. Nance, who began the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, was part of a deadline-day trade that saw him land with the Cavs after two and a half seasons in L.A.

The 25 year-old was selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Wyoming.