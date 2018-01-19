The Cleveland Cavaliers have their eye on Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill accoridng to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: In effort to bolster backcourt, Cleveland emerges as interested suitor for Sacramento's George Hill. Story: https://t.co/weWWGfM43d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2018

Cleveland would reportedly plan to start Hill alongside point guard Isaiah Thomas or bring Hill off the bench.

In 37 games so far this season, Hill is averaging 10.5 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Cavs have struggled lately, losing seven of their last 10. They will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they host Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.