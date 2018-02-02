52m ago
Report: Celtics to sign C Monroe
Free agent centre Greg Monroe will sign with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski reports Monroe will sign a one-year, $5 million contract with the Celtics, who outbid the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Phoenix Suns waived Monroe Thursday in a buyout agreement. He was acquired by the Suns from Milwaukee last Nov. 7 in the trade that sent Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks.
Monroe averaged 11.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20 games with the Suns. He was making $17.8 million this season in the final year of a three-year, $50 million deal.
Monroe was the seventh overall pick in the draft — by Boston — in the 2010 draft.