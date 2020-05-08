Teams in cities where COVID-19 testing has become readily available for frontline workers - such as Orlando and Los Angeles - will soon be able to test asymptomatic players and staff as teams begin to open practice facilities around the NBA, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In order to be granted the ability to test all players and staff, teams must get written authorizations from local health officials in the community that confirms a "robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers," says Wojnarowski.

The Orlando Magic are one of the teams that have already received authorization.

The NBA recently informed teams of a "limited exception" to guidelines. Essentially, the NBA will approve a written authorization from a local health authority that confirms a "robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers" in the team's community. https://t.co/kez7xMWrlB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2020

Orlando has been granted written authorization from the Orange County (FL) Department of Health and approval from NBA to test its players for the coronavirus, a team spokesman said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 8, 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers opened their facilities on Friday, but do not have the authorization to test asymptomatic players and staff, says Wojnarowski.

The Toronto Raptors are set to open their practice facility next week, but will follow strict guidelines, including having just one player at the OVO Athletic Centre at a time.

The NBA, as well as the rest of the sports world was brought to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.