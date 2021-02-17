Thierry Henry's spell at the helm of CF Montreal could be coming to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Arsenal icon has interviewed for the vacancy at Bournemouth and the Championship side believes that Henry will accept the role, reports The Mirror's Darren Lewis.

Henry, 43, has been at CFM since the fall of 2019 and has a 9-4-16 mark in Major League Soccer. Montreal is the World Cup winner's second ever coaching role, having been in charge of Monaco for 20 matches during the 2018-2019 season.

The Cherries have been without a manager since the firing of Jason Tindall two weeks ago. Tindall was in his first season with the club. Eddie Howe left the Cherries by mutual consent after eight seasons following the team's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign. Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate is currently Bournemouth's caretaker manager.

Bournemouth currently sits sixth in the table, occupying the final playoff spot. The club is 11 points back of Brentford for the final automatic promotion place.

Montreal is set to kick off its 2021 season on April 17.