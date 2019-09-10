1h ago
Report: Chargers add Canadian CB Campbell to practice roster
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed and added Canadian cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to their practice roster, according to a report by Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette.
TSN.ca Staff
The former Montreal Alouettes defensive back worked out for the Chargers on Tuesday, prior to being signed by the team.
The 26-year-old appeared in 10 games in 2018 with the Alouettes and posted two interceptions as well as two touchdowns along with 21 defensive tackles.
The Scarborough native spent two seasons with the Als, after one season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and one with the Calgary Stampeders.
Campbell signed with the New York Jets in January and was released on NFL roster deadline day.