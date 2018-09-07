Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa has been ruled out for the team's season opener Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Chargers DE Joey Bosa, who did not participate in practice today while wearing a walking boot, is out for Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Not ideal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2018

Bosa was seen wearing a protective boot over his left foot Friday at Chargers' practice, with LA Daily News Chargers reporter Jack Wang posting a photo of Bosa wearing the boot on Twitter.

Joey Bosa is in a walking boot. Not looking good for his chances to play in Chargers' season opener. pic.twitter.com/En3c2e3H2z — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) September 7, 2018

Bosa did not practice Thursday and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn't sound optimistic he'd be ready for the team's opener Sunday.

"He'll be ready when he's ready," Lynn said Thursday. "Foot injuries take on all the body weight. That can be tricky and something you don't want to rush. You want to make sure that's right before a player comes back."

Bosa finished with 12.5 sacks in 16 games last season, his sophomore campaign.