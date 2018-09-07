1h ago
Report: Chargers' Bosa out for Sunday
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa has been ruled out for the team's season opener Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Bosa was seen wearing a protective boot over his left foot Friday at Chargers' practice, with LA Daily News Chargers reporter Jack Wang posting a photo of Bosa wearing the boot on Twitter.
Bosa did not practice Thursday and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn't sound optimistic he'd be ready for the team's opener Sunday.
"He'll be ready when he's ready," Lynn said Thursday. "Foot injuries take on all the body weight. That can be tricky and something you don't want to rush. You want to make sure that's right before a player comes back."
Bosa finished with 12.5 sacks in 16 games last season, his sophomore campaign.