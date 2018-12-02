Report: Chargers' Gordon could be back next week

The Los Angeles Chargers believe running back Melvin Gordon won’t be out long with his knee injury, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While Gordon will miss the team’s Sunday Nighter against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, he could be back as early as next week, according to the report.

Chargers believe RB Melvin Gordon will return soon from his knee injury, per sources.https://t.co/KAHwdKDggn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2018

“It won’t be long now,” a source told ESPN.

Gordon was originally listed as week-to-week with a knee injury suffered last week.

The 25-year-old has rushed for 802 yards and nine touchdowns for the Chargers this season.