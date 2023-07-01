The Charlotte Hornets and star LaMelo Ball are finalizing a five-year designated maximum contract extension that is worth up to $260 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Ball averaged a career-high 23.3 points along with 6.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 36 games last season with the Hornets before he suffered an ankle injury on Feb. 27 ruled him out for the season. He underwent ankle surgery on March 1.

