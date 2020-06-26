Pedro is set to leave London.

Sky Sports reports that the World Cup-winning Spain winger is set to leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season to join Roma on a free transfer and a two-year deal. His Chelsea deal was set to expire on Monday, but he inked a short-term extension to play out the season.

Pedro, 32, joined Chelsea in 2015 from boyhood club Barcelona.

In five seasons with the Blues, the Santa Cruz native has made 202 appearances across all competitions, scoring 43 goals. This season in the Premier League, Pedro has one goal in 10 appearances.

With Chelsea, Pedro has added to the considerable silverware he won at Camp Nou. In his five seasons at Stamford Bridge, Pedro has won a Premier League title, an FA Cup and the 2019 Europa League title to go along with five La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and a trio of Champions League titles.

A member of Spain's World Cup-winning 2010 squad, as well as its Euro-winning team in 2012, Pedro has been capped 65 times at the senior level.